Art Cart at St. Luke's helps bring patients joy
Dealing with a serious illness can be a drain both physically and mentally. A new program at St. Luke's University Hospital is bringing patients some much-needed distraction and joy.
Glass pendants are just one of many art projects found on St. Luke's Art Cart.
The Art Cart program is named in honor of former patient Erica Curtis, who enjoyed making pendants but ultimately lost her battle with cancer.
Lisa Pyles was one of dozens of St. Luke's patients making glass pendants while getting infusions.
Pyles has stage two breast cancer.
"It's like a treasure hunt," Pyles said of creating art.
Virginia Abbott is an artist in residence with St. Luke's.
"It's hard to believe that it works like a medicine. It does, it just works with whatever the treatment is," Abbott said.
"We bring a stress relief, their blood pressure goes down," said Kristen Ward, the coordinator of the healing arts program.
