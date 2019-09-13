Lehigh Valley

Artist Garages will aim to welcome more artists to downtown Allentown

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - City Center Investment Corp. and ArtsQuest hope to have working artists as tenants in the 520 Lofts in downtown Allentown.

"The Artist Garages at 520 Hamilton" aims to support the growing arts community.

The Artist Garages, on the ground level at 520 Hamilton Street, will help provide affordable studio space for the Lehigh Valley's working artists, ArtsQuest said.

Each space will feature a glass and aluminum garage door fronting Maple Street. It will provide an opportunity for the community to watch the artists at work, ArtsQuest said.

The studios include both natural and LED lighting, utility sinks and high ceilings with exposed beams and minimalist décor. 

ArtsQuest and City Center Investment Corp. will offer the garages for lease at below-market rates.

