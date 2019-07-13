ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest postponed all scheduled events Saturday amid ongoing negotiations with a man who climbed a blast furnace.

The man remained on top of the furnace at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 20 hours after he climbed the Bethlehem Steel relic.

ArtsQuest was scheduled to host Sangriafest Saturday. The event was postponed from Saturday morning to Saturday afternoon, but has since been postponed until Sunday.

Sangriafest is scheduled to resume 2-7 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say The ArtsQuest Center is closed and all Saturday concerts, films and comedy shows are canceled. The cancelation includes the Shamarr Allen show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks.

Cars & Coffee originally scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. is also canceled.

