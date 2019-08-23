ASD approves various contracts, remains silent on budget
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's board of directors approved various contracts during Thursday night's meeting.
One involved awarding the terrazzo bid to contractor Roman Mosaic & Tile Company for the district's new elementary school, located at 1227 W. Gordon St. The Manheim-based company will receive $148,674 for their work. Prior to the vote, the board terminated a contract for the same work with Yorie Tile & Terrazzo, Inc. in Allentown because it was not the lowest bidder. This request had been made two weeks previous during committee meeting as the project's developer acknowledged they had made a mistake awarding the bid.
During Thursday night's meeting, Director Robert Smith said that he was pleased that the new school's development was on schedule.
In addition, during a new business section of the meeting, Smith introduced two additional contracts that had not made their way to the formal agenda. Both contracts involved concession contracts for sporting events, one for wages and the other with Coca-Cola. Smith said the contract with the soft drink company was contingent upon legal review regarding contractual obligations. However, with the football season starting at 7 p.m. Friday night with William Allen hosting Emmaus, the contracts almost had to be approved.
In other news, Superintendent Thomas Parker noted the hiring of three new assistant principals. Chad Kinslow at Raub Middle School, Randy Atiyeh at William Allen High School, and Charles Johnson at Harrison-Morton Middle School. Kinslow will earn $77,081 annually, while Atiyeh and Johnson will be compensated with $86,220 and $80,499 per year.
Finally, no formal comments were made by Parker, administrators or directors regarding Lehigh Valley charter school's rejection of ASD's last-minute attempt to balance their budget by withholding 10% of its tuition payments. In addition, no comments were made on the record on what ASD is going to do now that they will not receive the $6 million. The district is schedule to pay $60 million this year to charters.
Directors Elizabeth Martinez and Charles Thiel were absent from Thursday night's meeting.
