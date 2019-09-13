ASD considers policy for naming facilities

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors forwarded a policy to this month's regular meeting governing how district facilities are named or renamed during its Thursday night meeting.

The move did not go unchallenged. Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts took issue with the threshold required. The policy states "a district facility shall only be named or renamed upon the approval of at least six of the nine members of the board."

Johnson-Watts offered an amendment to alter that to "the majority of the board." The rationale was that the board "makes many decisions that have far more serious concerns" with a simple majority. She also considered the number arbitrary, considering the board could have a quorum with less than nine members.

Her motion failed. In supporting the super majority requirement, Director Charles Thiel said naming facilities is a "very public and permanent move."

"Six votes shows that we are as unified as possible," Thiel said.

In other business, the directors forwarded a contract renewal to provide substitutes for paraprofessionals, nurses and school psychologists. The contract, which is with Delta T, addresses a problem for the district. There is shortage of substitutes, which results in unfilled vacancies.

Directors forwarded the contract by a 5-3 vote.

In other news, the board advanced a contract to purchase playground equipment for the district's new elementary school with Recreation Resource USA, based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

The board also approved an agreement with BusPatrol America to equip school buses with stop-arm cameras that will monitor up to eight lanes of traffic. Additional exterior cameras will also capture and record the windshield view, passenger loading zone and rear view.

District documents state "this pilot program has the potential to reduce the incidence of possible injuries caused specifically to children by the violation of motor vehicles illegally passing a school bus stopped with its stop arm extended and lights flashing for the purpose of loading and unloading students."