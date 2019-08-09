Lehigh Valley

ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:47 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:48 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2019-2020 Allentown School District budget, and ostensibly its immediate financial future, remains murky as of Thursday night.

During a finance committee meeting at the district's administration building, Superintendent Thomas Parker said the district has not received a formal answer from four charter schools about accepting a 10% cut in their funding for the 2019-2020 school year. ASD needs the charters' help to extricate itself from a precarious financial situation.

The charter schools are entitled to $60 million this coming school year. When the school district was unable to produce a balanced 2019-2020 budget in June, ASD simply reduced expenditures by $6 million – 10% of $60 million – by penciling in the reduced charter payments to produce a balanced budget. That budget was sent to the state, satisfying the district's obligation to come up with a balanced budget.

The spending plan presented to Harrisburg, which is now on ASD's website, shows the reduced charter payments, when no agreement exists as of Thursday night.

Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts echoed Parker's acknowledgment that no deal has been reached.

"We're still waiting to hear," she said. "… I'm not aware of any answer."

Director Lisa Conover then asked Parker what if the answer is "no."

"The district will have to identify its next path," Parker said.

Conover asked what that meant.

"We'll have to make decisions … as to where those cost reductions will be," Parker replied.

Johnson-Watts, who did not support the budget in June, said Thursday night she was "letting everything run its course." She said it was imperative the board have a meeting regarding governance.

In other news, the committee forwarded an agreement with The AthLife Foundation to continue providing mentoring to student-athletes at William Allen and Louis E. Dieruff high schools. The cost is $1,000, with $500 for Allen and $500 for Dieruff.

