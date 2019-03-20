ASD students take part in STEAM Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Middle and high school students in the Allentown School District came together Wednesday to learn more about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math.
About 50 students were at Dieruff High School for "STEAM Day."
They got tips from experts who work in the industry and took part in some fun activities like controlling robots.
"We are very much focused on giving kids the opportunities to get exposed to STEM education because we know the careers of the future will be focused on science, technology, engineering, and math," said Carol Obando-Derstine, PPL Electric's regional affairs director.
The school was able to buy the equipment used Wednesday thanks to a $1,000 grant from PPL Electric.
