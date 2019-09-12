Assault victim knocked out with pipe, Bethlehem man charged
Police said suspect also bit the victim's chest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing assault charges after allegedly knocking his victim unconscious with a pipe and biting him.
Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of North 19th Street about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a fight.
The victim told authorities that Andres Anderson showed up at the house and walked into his backyard. When confronted as to why he was there, Anderson allegedly hit the victim in the side of the head with a roughly 30-inch metal pipe, according to court records.
The victim told police that he was knocked cold. When he woke up, Anderson and the victim began fighting, which is when Anderson allegedly bit the man on the chest. Police said the bite left a full set of bleeding teeth marks, according to records.
Anderson drove away, and the victim was taken to the hospital via an ambulance for his head and chest wounds along with a host of other cuts and bruises, police said. Court records do not indicate how the two men know each other.
An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson, and police charged the 32-year-old with felony counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Anderson, of Valley Park South, a few hours after the alleged assault, setting bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 18.
