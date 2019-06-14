At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Fire caused heavy damage to a home in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Springtown Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers say they've received no reports of injuries. At least one pet was rescued from the home. A firefighter was seen giving oxygen to a cat.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.