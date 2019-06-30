ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer

NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the U.S. government should step up efforts to investigate the deaths of at least eight Americans in the Dominican Republic this year.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should lend support to the FBI and local law enforcement, said Schumer, noting the agency has offices in the Caribbean and the technical and forensic expertise that could aid the investigation.

A Whitehall woman was one of the people to mysteriously die at a Dominican Republic resort.

Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, was on vacation with her husband when she suddenly collapsed and died.

Schaup-Werner, a psychotherapist in Allentown, died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel.

Jay McDonald, Schaup-Werner's brother-in-law, said she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors gave her a clean bill of health.

Family members of the tourists who died have called on authorities to investigate any possible connections. Relatives have raised the possibility that the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.

