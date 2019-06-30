ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer
Whitehall woman one of 8 Americans who died
NEW YORK (AP) - Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the U.S. government should step up efforts to investigate the deaths of at least eight Americans in the Dominican Republic this year.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should lend support to the FBI and local law enforcement, said Schumer, noting the agency has offices in the Caribbean and the technical and forensic expertise that could aid the investigation.
A Whitehall woman was one of the people to mysteriously die at a Dominican Republic resort.
Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, was on vacation with her husband when she suddenly collapsed and died.
Schaup-Werner, a psychotherapist in Allentown, died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel.
Jay McDonald, Schaup-Werner's brother-in-law, said she had a heart issue 15 years ago, but doctors gave her a clean bill of health.
Family members of the tourists who died have called on authorities to investigate any possible connections. Relatives have raised the possibility that the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
State Police: Gunman barricaded inside North Whitehall home
State Police are at a Lehigh County home where they say a gunman is barricaded inside.Read More »
- Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
- Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him
- ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer
- Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting
- 1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall
- Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Valley, Berks County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated State Police: Gunman barricaded inside North Whitehall home
- 1 person dead after crash in South Whitehall
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
- ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths, says Schumer
- Victims identified in deadly I-78 crash
- Dog reported lost after deadly I-78 crash
- Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
- Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania
- Stormy weather did not scare off Kutztown Festival goers
- Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation