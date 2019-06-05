Authorities charge teen in alleged knife point attack
15-year-old faces aggravated assault charge
WEST EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County teen accused of robbing a juvenile at knife point told authorities that only grabbed the knife from the victim because he felt threatened.
But witnesses told state police that the 15-year-old threatened to repeatedly stab the victim after stealing his vest, boots and hat.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Jacob Boyd, of Butler Street in Easton, with aggravated assault, robbery and terroristic threats in connection with the incident in April at a West Easton home. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the teen late Tuesday night, setting bail at $85,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
State police with the Belfast barracks were dispatched to the 10th Street home on April 2 to investigate a robbery report. The victim told troopers that he was watching television with a friend, when he called him into another room to show him a knife.
The victim said two other juveniles and Boyd soon followed. He passed the knife around, so everyone could take a look, according to records. It eventually ended up in Boyd's hands.
That's when Boyd allegedly became "made and confrontational" over a previous beef. He reportedly stood up, puffed out his chest and argued for about five minutes as the victim tried to de-escalate the situation, police said.
Boyd allegedly then took the victim's leather vest, boots, hat and pocket knife at knife point before punching him in the eye and threatening to stab him.
Authorities interviewed the victim last weekend, and he told state police that Boyd allegedly held him at knife point and threatened to slit everyone's throat. The victim, who suffered a broken nose, said Boyd told the group that he "didn't care and that he would do time," according to records.
State police interviewed Smith the following day, and he initially denied even knowing the victim. He eventually told authorities that the victim pulled a knife. Feeling threatened, Boyd said he hit the boy and took the knife.
Witnesses told police that Boyd threatened to stab the victim five or six times, and that the victim didn't threaten anyone with the knife. A witness told police that Boyd later burned the leather jacket he stole from the victim.
Police said a mother of one of the witnesses reported that Boyd has threatened to kill them, if they spoke to police.
Boyd failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14.
