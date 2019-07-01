Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police said they are working with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed following an hours-long standoff Sunday night in North Whitehall Township.

State police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Rising Sun Road about 6:30 p.m. Sunday for what was initially deemed as a family dispute that involved a 56-year-old woman, her husband and four adult children. No injuries were reported.

The woman would eventually barricde herself in the home with access to guns, so the state police Special Emergency Response Team was deployed. Authorities reportedly tried to first communicate with the woman by throwing a cell phone in the house. State police also unsuccessfully used tear gas to flush her out.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan was at the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem barracks with the latest.