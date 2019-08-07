Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible
Police said they are questioning an individual
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are investigating on online threat directed toward the City of Bethlehem.
Bethlehem police Chief Mark DiLuzio said his department is aware of threats made by someone calling himself "Alex Asher." DiLuzio said that's not the person's real name, only a screen name.
"In light of what happened in the past weeks, 3 mass shootings heighten alert on a post like this?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked DeLuzio.
"Yes it does. Especially when someone references one or two of those shootings," DiLuzio said.
The Bethlehem Police Department has been in contact with the New York Police Department, which is conducting an investigation. Authorities said someone is in custody and is being questioned in connection to the online threats, which originated in New York City.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said the threatening post was not credible. He says he's been in touch with the FBI and NYPD about the Facebook post.
The threat comes days after gunmen killed more than 30 people and injured dozens in two shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Allentown police are also trying to determine if a threat posted on Craigslist is credible. Officers there say it's being investigated.
This all comes as a million people are expected to pour into Bethlehem for Musikfest.
For Bethlehem mom Lea Lorio the recent climate of national violence is a sobering reminder of what you never think will happen, certainly can.
"It doesn't hold you back or stop you from doing things but it does cross your mind and make you much more aware of your surroundings," she said.
