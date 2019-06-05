Authorities investigating second possible suspect in Upper Macungie homicide

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating whether a second person had a hand in the shooting death of a man outside an Upper Macungie Township warehouse earlier this year.

Gustavo Velez-Hernandez stands accused of shooting Nestor Ortiz De Leon in the back of the head outside Customized Distribution Services at 8400 Industrial Blvd. on Feb. 24. Before a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Lehigh County Central Court, Assistant District Attorney Michael Edwards said prosecutors were charging Velez-Hernandez with a felony count of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Authorities arrested the 38-year-old in March, charging him initially with single counts of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

Testimony on Wednesday suggested that Velez-Hernandez told a witness that he shot De Leon at such close range in the back of the head that the gunshot barely made a sound. Testimony also suggested that he dropped the shooter at the warehouse and picked him up after De Leon had been shot.

After the hearing, Edwards declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say that no else has been charged in connection to the homicide.

Defense attorney Mark Merdinger also declined comment after the hearing.

Det. Ramon Caraballo with the Muhlenberg Township Police Department in Berks County testified that he became involved in the investigation in early March. Investigators encountered a language barrier with a witness, and Caraballo is bilingual.

Investigators said cell phone records had shown that Velez-Hernandez was in the area of CDS the night of the shooting. They also linked him to a yellow Mitsubishi Eclipse that was seen on surveillance video from a nearby Wawa and a neighboring warehouse.

The car turned up in a traffic stop in Elizabeth, N.J., shortly after the shooting. Investigators interviewed the driver, known as witness one, who said Velez-Hernandez had given him the car and mailed him the title.

Caraballo testified that the witness told investigators that Velez-Hernandez said he had "issues" with De Leon and that he had planned to find him at work and shoot him. Velez-Hernandez allegedly told the witness that he chased De Leon through the parking lot and shot him after he fell to his knees, according to testimony.

Caraballo testified that the witness told him a second person with Velez-Hernandez took De Leon's jewelry after the shooting.

After Upper Macungie Township police secured an arrest warrant and apprehended Velez-Hernandez, he allegedly told Caraballo that "person number one" gave him money to have De Leon killed. Velez-Hernandez allegedly told investigators that he dropped off "person number two," who waited for De Leon at CDS, according to testimony.

Velez-Hernandez said he then drove a few blocks away to wait for a phone call that De Leon had been shot, according to testimony.

Det. Justin Wheeler with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department testified that police were initially called to the warehouse about 11 p.m. for a report of someone who suffered a heart attack outside an employee entrance.

Blood on the victim and the sidewalk was initially thought to be from the victim falling face down on the sidewalk.

Police were notified about 12:30 a.m. that De Leon had been pronounced dead and were told about an hour later that he been shot in the back of the head, according to Wheeler.

He testified that investigators returned to the warehouse and found a .380 caliber shell casing in the bushes near where the victim was found. Authorities allege Velez-Hernandez told a witness that he shot De Leon with a .380 caliber handgun. The weapon was never recovered.

In response to questions from the defense, Wheeler testified that no one was able to identify Velez-Hernandez or the yellow Mitsubishi on the warehouse property the night of the shooting.

While the Mitsubishi is seen in video surveillance from the neighboring warehouse, investigators couldn't determine who or how many people were in the car, Wheeler testified. Investigators said they could tell there were at least two people in the car based on the video surveillance from Wawa, he said.

The person seen in the video getting out of the car to smoke a cigarette was not Velez-Hernandez, Wheeler testified.

After Velez-Hernandez's arrest, authorities said the two men had exchanged threats and that Velez-Hernandez has a previous relationship with the victim's girlfriend. Investigators said they discovered shortly after the shooting that Velez-Hernandez had taken out a protection-from-abuse order against the woman.

All charges against Velez-Hernandez were bound over for county court. He continues to be held without bail in Lehigh County Jail ahead of his formal arraignment scheduled for July 15.