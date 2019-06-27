Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County report that a Wilson Borough man died Wednesday night following an argument outside his borough apartment building.

Dennis Hodge Jr. was pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after he was found laying unconscious in the parking lot at P&J Apartments at 914 S. 25th St. Police said they are now looking for the man who allegedly assaulted the 28-year-old.

Wilson police were dispatched to the apartment building shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault report, according to a news release. Officers arrived to find an unconscious Hodge in the parking lot, bleeding from the head and not breathing. Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Investigators report that Hodge was punched in the head by another resident during an argument. After being punched, he fell and hit his head on the pavement.

Police said the other man, described as a 26-year-old black male with a thin build, fled in a vehicle. Authorities said Hodge and the other man knew each other and that the argument was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Hillis at 610-258-8542 or jhillis@wilsonpd.org.

Palmer Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.