Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe

Courtesy of the Pa. State Police Department

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP, Pa. - A missing boy with autism that walked out of a Kidspeace facility in Whitehall has been found.

State police said that Oscar Wyatt Keel, 15, arrived at the Whitehall Police Department looking for assistance around 11:30 a.m. He was unharmed, said police.

Keel had been missing since Friday night just after 11 p.m. Police said he ran away from the Kidspeace facility located on 5300 Kidspeace Drive in North Whitehall Township.

Police suspected that he was trying to either go back to his home in West Virginia or was staying with a female acquaintance in Bethlehem.