Bananarama food truck features menu to drool over

Bananarama's sundaes are as fun to eat as their name suggests!

Owners Shannon Van Wert and Robert Audibert have only been in the food truck biz with their banana soft serve truck for a couple of years, but they've already established themselves as a beloved favorite in the Lehigh Valley.

With a menu to drool over and a brick-and-mortar location hopefully coming soon, they are enjoying sweet success! Catch their story and menu items on their website. Visit their Facebook page for a chance to catch up with them!