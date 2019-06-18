BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District's final 2019-2020 budget was approved by directors during a special meeting Monday night at the administration building. The budget contains no tax increases on property owners. The vote was 7-1 with Director Eugene McKeon dissenting.

The news should be received well by taxpayers who have been saddled with tax increases each of the last 20 plus years. Last year's budget, for example, included a 2.5% tax increase. The $291.2 million spending plan did contain a $1.6 million shortfall, but administrators opted to use fund balance capital to close the gap instead of seeking more money from property owners. The spending plan represents a 3.5% growth in overall district spending compared to last year – $291.2 to $281.3 million.

"The primary costs drivers impacting the deficit include several high-dollar mandated costs or programs," according to BASD documents accompanying the bill. "… The impact of the these few areas presents a very difficult challenge in maintaining a fiscally conservative operational approach, while still providing exciting, creating and inspiriting educational opportunities for our students."

The biggest cost-drivers come as little surprise. The largest increase is in salaries – $4.6 million more than last year. PSERS – or pension payments – check in at about $37.4 million, which is an increase of roughly 7.1% from 2018-2019's budget. The third largest increase is in charter school payments, which will cost BASD about $30.75 million in the new budget, which is $992,747 more than last year or a 3.3% hike. These two items alone constitute $68.1 million in spending and is an increase from the current budget of about $1.2 million.

BASD will provide students with expanded student access to digital learning tools by providing secondary students with Chromebooks they can take home with them after school. The budget also allows the district to continue with educational initiatives such as Project Lead the Way, Reading by Grade 3, elementary Spanish, American Sign Language, secondary math and science, online hybrid learning and AP course offerings.

In other news, BASD approved an agreement with TransPar Group to provide on-site transportation management and consulting services. The vote was 7-1 with McKeon casting the "no" vote.

The district will pay the consultant $15,750 per month for the next three years with a 3% annual fee increase.

TransPar will provide a "full-time, on-site management resource back by subject matter experts and consultants from the TransPar Group to support the BASD Transportation Department," according to BASD documents. The consultant's focus is to collaborate with the district's existing management team and supply additional technical resources for training, new routing software implementation, ongoing efficiency efforts, new transportation technology integration, along with driver recruitment.