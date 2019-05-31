BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Let's start our story a few years ago, when kids like Avian Thomas were just learning to read at Clearview Elementary School.

It was 2015, and the Bethlehem Area School District took a look at the testing results from schools like Clearview and saw a problem.

"Students were - yes they were reading - but they weren't as successful as they got older," said Clearview Elementary School Principal Heather Bennett-Knerr.

In fact, administrators say only 56 percent of their third-graders were scoring proficient on the state reading test. The other half fell short.

"When she first started school, yeah, she was struggling a little bit," said Emily Cuadrado, the mother of 2nd grader Yianni Ramos.

So the district looked for a way to turn things around.

They decided to try something different: Science-based training.

"What we learned was, reading isn't natural. Basically, there's a science behind it, and how were we going to learn that," says Principal Bennett-Knerr.

They brought coaches into their classrooms to teach their teachers, and changed the way they taught.

Far less teachers talking, far more student repetition. Big new words to understand what's in a small word. Things named phonemes and 'fluency.'

"You can ask any kindergartener how many phonemes are in the word chip, and they'll go 'ch-i-p.' Three!" says Lisa Koski, a Clearview kindergarten teacher with 27 years of experience.

"Fluency is the thing you should work on reading, because it helps you get the word out," says 7-year-old Yianni Ramos.

When testing time rolled around...

"He has advanced, oh yeah!" said Amber Ramos, the mother of 2nd grader Avian Thomas.

The district had turned a page.

At the end of the 2018 school year, after this new training, 84 percent of kindergartners met or exceeded the benchmark score. At three schools, it was 100 percent.

"It's probably the single most exciting time the last few years of my career where I feel like there's something tangible, I feel like OK, this is how you do it!" said Koski.

The 2019 school year is winding down, and they can barely wait to see these numbers.

"It's amazing!," said Principal Bennett-Knerr. "I think that's the part I can't wait for, is to see what's going to happen next."

"She comes home happy, with books all the time, ready to read," says Cuadrado of her daughter.

Avian's mother adds, "I know he's going to use this throughout his life, and that's important."

And that's important - because really, that's the whole point of the story.