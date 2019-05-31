BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Let's start our story a few years ago, when kids like Avian Thomas were just learning to read at Clearview Elementary School.
It was 2015, and the Bethlehem Area School District took a look at the testing results from schools like Clearview and saw a problem.
"Students were - yes they were reading - but they weren't as successful as they got older," said Clearview Elementary School Principal Heather Bennett-Knerr.
In fact, administrators say only 56 percent of their third-graders were scoring proficient on the state reading test. The other half fell short.
"When she first started school, yeah, she was struggling a little bit," said Emily Cuadrado, the mother of 2nd grader Yianni Ramos.
So the district looked for a way to turn things around.
They decided to try something different: Science-based training.
"What we learned was, reading isn't natural. Basically, there's a science behind it, and how were we going to learn that," says Principal Bennett-Knerr.
They brought coaches into their classrooms to teach their teachers, and changed the way they taught.
Far less teachers talking, far more student repetition. Big new words to understand what's in a small word. Things named phonemes and 'fluency.'
"You can ask any kindergartener how many phonemes are in the word chip, and they'll go 'ch-i-p.' Three!" says Lisa Koski, a Clearview kindergarten teacher with 27 years of experience.
"Fluency is the thing you should work on reading, because it helps you get the word out," says 7-year-old Yianni Ramos.
When testing time rolled around...
"He has advanced, oh yeah!" said Amber Ramos, the mother of 2nd grader Avian Thomas.
The district had turned a page.
At the end of the 2018 school year, after this new training, 84 percent of kindergartners met or exceeded the benchmark score. At three schools, it was 100 percent.
"It's probably the single most exciting time the last few years of my career where I feel like there's something tangible, I feel like OK, this is how you do it!" said Koski.
The 2019 school year is winding down, and they can barely wait to see these numbers.
"It's amazing!," said Principal Bennett-Knerr. "I think that's the part I can't wait for, is to see what's going to happen next."
"She comes home happy, with books all the time, ready to read," says Cuadrado of her daughter.
Avian's mother adds, "I know he's going to use this throughout his life, and that's important."
And that's important - because really, that's the whole point of the story.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission approved a document supporting the Upper Macungie Township 2019 Comprehensive Plan during its Thursday night meeting in Allentown.Read More »
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
- Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
Latest From The Newsroom
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief