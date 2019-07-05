Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in North Whitehall Township
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A black bear cub got hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Lehigh County.
State police say the bear walked in front of an SUV Thursday on Old Post Road near Maple Street in North Whitehall Township.
The animal was struck and one of its back legs was injured.
The Game Commission tranquilized the bear cub and took it to a veterinarian to be treated.
Officials say the bear was then released into the mountains.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Palmer police searching for homicide suspect
Palmer Township Police are looking for a homicide suspect who they consider to be "armed and dangerous."Read More »
- Thousands turn out to SteelStacks to watch World Cup Final
- Water main break in South Whitehall
- Big rig flips over on I-78
- Motorcycle driver killed in Lower Milford crash has been identified
- Fire damages home on East Cedar Street
- Man captured in North Whitehall Township standoff
Latest From The Newsroom
- Palmer police searching for homicide suspect
- Thousands turn out to SteelStacks to watch World Cup Final
- Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim
- Man captured in North Whitehall Township standoff
- Motorcycle driver killed in Lower Milford crash has been identified
- Big rig flips over on I-78
- Water main break in South Whitehall
- Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion
- Hundreds showed up for Kutztown Folk Festival quilt auction
- Kutztown Folk Festival recreates one-room schoolhouse