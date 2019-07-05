Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in North Whitehall Township

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A black bear cub got hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Lehigh County.

State police say the bear walked in front of an SUV Thursday on Old Post Road near Maple Street in North Whitehall Township.

The animal was struck and one of its back legs was injured.

The Game Commission tranquilized the bear cub and took it to a veterinarian to be treated.

Officials say the bear was then released into the mountains.