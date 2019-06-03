Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bear caused some excitement in a Bethlehem neighborhood Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police told residents in Edgeboro Manor to stay inside because a black bear was spotted in the area, one neighbor told 69 News.

The bear cub wandered around the area and took a dip in a resident's pool before Pennsylvania game wardens and Bethlehem police trapped it.

Residents said the wardens tranquilized the bear in the area of Easton Avenue and Linden Street, then took it to be released into the wild in central Pennsylvania.