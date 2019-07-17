Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The excessive heat is prompting Allentown city officials to lower the admission to city pools for residents.

Admission to the city's pools is half price on days when the National Weather Service puts a heat advisory or excessive heat warning in place, officials said.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania from midday Wednesday through the evening.

That means admission will be $3 at Cedar Beach Pool $2 at Mack and Jordan pools and $1 at Irving Pool.

The half-price admission is only for Allentown city residents, officials said. Proof of residency is required.