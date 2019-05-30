Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Since 1918 an Ott Street Beaux-Arts style home has towered over Allentown's west end.

"My dad really loved this house, and he was photographer for the school," said Jane Larsen.

"From 1949 to 1961 the house was home base for the Wright School, a well-known Montessori educational institution.

And when Allentown photographer Peter Jay Chromiak saw a newspaper for sale ad on Father's Day 1961 his 8-year-old daughter Jane's childhood became an experience in education.

"Did it feel like school when you moved in?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"I don't know the feeling? But the physical parts, the blackboard around the walls, florescent lighting in the ceilings, hundreds of school books and desk chairs," she said.

From an upstairs bathroom water fountain, to type writers and stage props, the school staples have stayed for nearly 60 years.

"This is where the stage plays happened. You saw the donkey and sheep they put that on there for stage plays," she said.

Max Hess was a board member and helped to pay for what was once the auditorium, now garage. In Max Hess fashion he brought in a Hollywood "maverick" for the occasion.

"James Garner was invited and sat on stage and signed autographs," Larsen said.

The stage is being set to sell the home, but not before one last Wright school curtain call.

"I understand a lot of former students are in the area. I have this idea to organize a reunion," she said.

Larson says some have already been to her open house but is hoping many return for a formal sendoff.

"Just to gather and share their memories and experience and maybe show yearbooks and picture," she said.

It's certainly the Wright way to wave goodbye.

Jane Larsen is asking former Wright School students to email her. The address is ejkdlarsen@msn.com.