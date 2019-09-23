Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival
LOWER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Last month, two members of a local fire department were hit by a car while directing traffic at a church festival in Northampton County. Since then, neither have been able to return to work. On Saturday, the community rallied to raise money for the duo.
Sandt's Eddy Fire Captain Darlene Mowrey and fellow firefighter Bill Neigh were in attendance and were seen smiling and embracing with their department and residents.
"It's been a tough time for both us," said Neigh.
Back on Aug. 10, the two were directing traffic at the Saint Rocco's Festival in Martins Creek when an elderly man hit the gas instead of his break in the parking lot.
"My first reaction was to push on the front of the car and threw me over to the other side," said Mowrey.
"I basically watched them fly through the air. I cringed," said Second Assistant Chief George Russo.
Neither Mowrey nor Neigh remembers much about the accident except thinking about one another on the way to the hospital.
"I hollered to him to hang in there Bill and then I went after that," said Mowrey.
"I must've seen Darlene get hit and it stayed in my mind because my wife said when she got in the ambulance shes says 'are you ok. What's hurting?' And she said the only thing I could say is, is Darlene ok?," said Neigh.
Darlene suffered a shoulder injury. Bill hurt his ribs, back and face.
"Just glad we both came out of it," Neigh said. "Yup oh that would've been a mess if anything would've happened to him," Mowrey said.
Since the accident, both have been unable to work. That's why Susan Castelletti set up a fundraiser Saturday at Riverside Barr and Grille to help them get back on their feet.
"It's just important that we support them when they need it like they support us all the other times of the year," said Castelletti.
It is only a matter of time before Darlene and Bill are back doing what they love and when they do they should be stronger than ever thanks to the community.
When asked about the support Mowrey said "Oh my God it's overwhelming. If I say too much more I'll cry so it's really nice of everybody."
Neigh said he would "Just like to thank everybody. It's touching."
If you would like to help the firefighters donations are being accepted at the Sandt's Eddy Fire Company at 6426 S Delaware Dr, Martins Creek, PA 18063.
