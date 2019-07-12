Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Berks County man is facing assault charges after allegedly barging into a Slatington home and hitting someone inside over the head with a bamboo stick.

Slatington police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of South Walnut Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. on June 30 to investigate a disturbance. Emergency dispatch notified officers that a Cody Grier had broken into the house, assaulted a man inside and drove off in a tan pickup truck, according to court records.

The victim told police that Grier appeared at the bedroom door and hit him in the head with a bamboo stick, while he was in bed, according to records. He told police that Grier proceeded to run out the front door into his truck.

Police said the victim's forehead was bleeding and that he had a small bump on his head. He declined medical treatment.

The woman who was in bed with the victim also witnessed the alleged attack. She told officer's that Grier took her cell phone before running out of the house.

Grier was reportedly told several times by the property owner and borough police not to come on the property. It's not clear from court records the relationship between Grier, the victims and the property owner.

Police charged the 22-year-old Boyertown resident with single felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass. He also faces single counts of theft, possessing an instrument of a crime, simple assault and harassment.

District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned Grier, of Colebrookdale Road, over the weekend, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.