Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Berks County man is facing assault charges after allegedly barging into a Slatington home and hitting someone inside over the head with a bamboo stick.
Slatington police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of South Walnut Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. on June 30 to investigate a disturbance. Emergency dispatch notified officers that a Cody Grier had broken into the house, assaulted a man inside and drove off in a tan pickup truck, according to court records.
The victim told police that Grier appeared at the bedroom door and hit him in the head with a bamboo stick, while he was in bed, according to records. He told police that Grier proceeded to run out the front door into his truck.
Police said the victim's forehead was bleeding and that he had a small bump on his head. He declined medical treatment.
The woman who was in bed with the victim also witnessed the alleged attack. She told officer's that Grier took her cell phone before running out of the house.
Grier was reportedly told several times by the property owner and borough police not to come on the property. It's not clear from court records the relationship between Grier, the victims and the property owner.
Police charged the 22-year-old Boyertown resident with single felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass. He also faces single counts of theft, possessing an instrument of a crime, simple assault and harassment.
District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned Grier, of Colebrookdale Road, over the weekend, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
Police said the 22-year-old was warned to stay away from the victim's homeRead More »
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks
- Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
- Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes
- Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company