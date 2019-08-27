Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 09:48 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 04:57 AM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem will likely see a bold, modern apartment complex on North New Street within a year.

Supporters of the building plan, presented by developers and brothers Brandon and Garrett Benner at Monday's Bethlehem City Planning Commission meeting, said it makes a bold statement and will attract people to Bethlehem just as the city's colonial architecture does.

Detractors said any change to the historic look of the city is a bad move.

The commission approved the Benner plan by a 3-0 vote on Monday.

The Benners say they will demolish the three-story brick building at 546-548 N. New St., between Penn Pizza and the Bethlehem Democratic Association, to put up a six-floor apartment building with 33 units and a wine bar on the first floor. The total cost will be about $7.5 million, a little over $220,000 per unit.

"When modern architecture is done right, it actually enhances the historic architecture" nearby, Brandon Benner told the commission. "This is the way things are heading."

The building will bring more pedestrian traffic to the city, he said.

Some fans of the city's history objected to the change.

"This is a dramatic change to the streetscape," resident William Scheirer said.

City resident Kim Carrell-Smith said "Bethlehem's brand is history." She said the city should guard against replacing historic buildings with new ones "bit by bit."

The property is not in the historic district, commission Chairman Robert Melosky pointed out.

"How does this design blend into the neighborhood?" resident Ed Gallagher asked.

Melosky said in time, other buildings nearby may also be replaced and the street's look will change.

"I actually applaud the architectural design," Commissioner Joy Cohen said.

She said the building's modern look, which includes lots of glass and right angles, will bring excitement to the North New Street area.

The commission voted 3-0 for the plan, with Melosky, Cohen and Louis Stellato in favor.

"Tough decision," Stellato said as he cast his vote.

Commissioner Thomas Barker was not at the meeting and Matthew Malozi did not participate in the discussion or vote because of a work-related conflict of interest.

After the vote, Garrett Benner said the building will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in a price range of about $1,000 to $2,000 monthly. He compared the building to new apartments in cities such as Philadelphia that bring new residents to historic areas and boost neighborhood economies.

The plan includes leasing of about 40 spots at the Walnut Street parking garage, though the spots are not required by the city's zoning code. Also, the right turn lane on North New at Broad Street will be eliminated. City staff and the Benners' parking analysis indicated that will not lead to traffic backups, and pedestrian safety will be improved.

The Benners will also provide better traffic controls to help pedestrians crossing New Street. Philadelphia's SITIO is their architecture firm for this project.

A proposal for three new twin homes at 1040 to 1050 Blake Street also drew complaints about change.

Georgine Gambler of Henderson Street said her Lincoln Park neighborhood consists of single-family dwellings, and that adding twins would open the door to increased development.

Ray Murphy said another plan to add even more homes is a concern to residents who consider higher-density housing to be inconsistent with their neighborhood.

Developer Dom Villani said the twin homes should be considered a "transitional use" because they will be between the single-family homes and the Spring Gardens apartments.

The commission voted 4-0 for the plan, with Malozi joining Melosky, Cohen and Stellato in favor.

