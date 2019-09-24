Bethlehem Area School Board picks Shively to replace McKeon
BETHLEHM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School Board welcomed a new member on Monday, as Kim Shively replaced Eugene McKeon.
McKeon, who was not at the meeting, served for about 14 years, board President Michael Faccinetto said. Faccinetto said McKeon's financial knowledge served the district well, as he took office during a fiscal crisis for the Bethlehem Area School District.
In May, Shively won the Democratic and Republican primary elections for a board seat, just about ensuring a victory in the November general election. With the appointment Monday, she took a spot on the board a little earlier. She sat with the board after her appointment was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Faccinetto, Dean Donaher, Shannon Patrick, Karen Beck Pooley and Craig Neiman voted in favor. Absent were Rogelio Ortiz, Angela Sinkler and Tom Thomasik.
"I have four kids who have gone through the Bethlehem school system, and I'd like to give back," she said.
Shively said two of her children are on the autism scale, giving her experience in forming non-traditional lesson plans.
The new board member said Bethlehem has good public schools and she will work to ensure that continues. Shively added that reform of how charter schools are funded is needed. Charter schools are publicly funded but run privately, and she said that means they do not have to accept students who might present a challenge.
"The funding system is inequitable," she said, particularly for online charter schools.
Shively is a professor of anthropology at Kutztown University with degrees from the University of Chicago, Harvard Divinity School and Brandeis University. She is a member of the Central Moravian Church.
In other business, the board approved about $21,600 to pay for conferences for staff and board members. Seven of the conferences are in Pennsylvania, another is in Syracuse, New York, and one is in Providence, Rhode Island.
Faccinetto said the board met before the regular meeting in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors moved forward Monday with implementing a commercial fire inspection program for increased safety and security at local commercial establishments.Read More »
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Bethlehem Area School Board picks Shively to replace McKeon
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Local baseball players travel to Yankee Stadium for once-in-a-lifetime experience
- Farm owner in process of burying thousands of hogs after weekend fire
- Fired employee allegedly threatens to 'shoot everyone' with an AK-47
Latest From The Newsroom
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
- KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
- 17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations