Bethlehem Area School Board picks Shively to replace McKeon

BETHLEHM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School Board welcomed a new member on Monday, as Kim Shively replaced Eugene McKeon.

McKeon, who was not at the meeting, served for about 14 years, board President Michael Faccinetto said. Faccinetto said McKeon's financial knowledge served the district well, as he took office during a fiscal crisis for the Bethlehem Area School District.

In May, Shively won the Democratic and Republican primary elections for a board seat, just about ensuring a victory in the November general election. With the appointment Monday, she took a spot on the board a little earlier. She sat with the board after her appointment was approved by a 5-0 vote.

Faccinetto, Dean Donaher, Shannon Patrick, Karen Beck Pooley and Craig Neiman voted in favor. Absent were Rogelio Ortiz, Angela Sinkler and Tom Thomasik.

"I have four kids who have gone through the Bethlehem school system, and I'd like to give back," she said.

Shively said two of her children are on the autism scale, giving her experience in forming non-traditional lesson plans.

The new board member said Bethlehem has good public schools and she will work to ensure that continues. Shively added that reform of how charter schools are funded is needed. Charter schools are publicly funded but run privately, and she said that means they do not have to accept students who might present a challenge.

"The funding system is inequitable," she said, particularly for online charter schools.

Shively is a professor of anthropology at Kutztown University with degrees from the University of Chicago, Harvard Divinity School and Brandeis University. She is a member of the Central Moravian Church.

In other business, the board approved about $21,600 to pay for conferences for staff and board members. Seven of the conferences are in Pennsylvania, another is in Syracuse, New York, and one is in Providence, Rhode Island.

Faccinetto said the board met before the regular meeting in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.