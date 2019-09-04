Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 11:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:59 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If Bethlehem City Council wanted to turn the page on last meeting's airing of dirty political laundry, Councilman Bryan Callahan did not.

Callahan hit the rewind button, first figuratively and later literally, on the combustible Aug. 20 meeting Tuesday night. Callahan had accused colleagues J. William Reynolds and Paige Van Wirt of pulling the plug on Carol Ritter's zoning hearing board candidacy based on "back channels," during the August meeting.

"It was political revenge," Callahan said Tuesday night. "… I stand by it."

Unlike his Aug. 20 tirade, Callahan was more congenial and succinct in addressing colleagues Tuesday night.

"I promise to be much quicker than I was last week," he said.

But that didn't make it a love fest, as Callahan displayed a stand-your-ground stance. He replayed tape of the meeting two weeks ago to support his stance that Reynolds had actually started the personal attacks.

Specifically, Callahan said for the first 24 minutes of his comments at the Aug. 20 meeting he did not comment on Reynolds personally. Only when Reynolds opted to lecture Callahan on what he insinuated was his bullying tactics did Callahan decide to go after Reynolds rhetorically.

Callahan played more audio from the meeting to further his argument.

Moving to Van Wirt, he played audio where she asserted to solicitor John Spirk that Callahan had violated Robert's Rules of Order – the guidelines of conduct for some governmental entities.

Callahan asked Spirk whether or not, under Robert's Rules, one council member was allowed to directly question another council member as it was his understanding that "modifications are permitted." Spirk offered a legal answer which eventually confirmed the answer was "yes."

"We have all broken the rules," Callahan said. "… I felt like I was being called out."

The councilman added that "I want to abide by the rules," but that if he was expected to do it, then it should go for all.

In response, President Adam Waldron asked Callahan a question.

"Do you feel you were treated unfairly?"

“No,” Callahan responded.

Waldron then got involved, saying that some people thought he had "a light gavel" and should have policed the conversation more strictly. However, he added his disposition was to allow "conversations" that were "open and fair."  Waldon then went on the verbal offensive against Callahan, saying he received comments that last meeting's discussions were "cringe-worthy." This statement was at odds with Callahan's earlier statements that he had received comments that the "debate and open discussion" was appreciated.

In official business Tuesday night, Grace Crampsie Smith was officially sworn in as the newest member of the legislative body by Judge Stephen Baratta.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:46 PM

  • WNW 5 mph
  • 27°
  • 54%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire
69 News

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
69 News

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township
Larry Neff

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest
69 News

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits
Joe McDonald

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl

Apartment building damaged in 2 alarm fire in Lehigh County

Apartment building damaged in 2 alarm fire in Lehigh County

Bechdolt's Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert competition puts bakers to the test

Bechdolt's Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert competition puts bakers to the test

Kmart in Wilson Borough, Northampton County to close in December

Kmart in Wilson Borough, Northampton County to close in December

Speeding motorcyclist crashes after fleeing traffic stop
MGN

Speeding motorcyclist crashes after fleeing traffic stop

Police: Man targeted by gun fire in Allentown city park

Police: Man targeted by gun fire in Allentown city park

History's Headlines: Peacemaker comes to Muhlenberg College

History's Headlines: Peacemaker comes to Muhlenberg College

Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem

Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem

Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike

Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike

Birding community flocks to Trexler Nature Preserve to see rare appearance of Swallow-Tailed Kite

Birding community flocks to Trexler Nature Preserve to see rare appearance of Swallow-Tailed Kite

Amid the rides and games, farming still the backbone of Great Allentown Fair

Amid the rides and games, farming still the backbone of Great Allentown Fair

Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.

Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.

Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case

Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case