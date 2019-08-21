Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem City Councilman accuses colleagues of talking 'behind the scenes'

Aug 21, 2019

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:28 AM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting was memorable.

During a new business portion of the evening's formal agenda, Councilman Bryan Callahan embarked on a lengthy diatribe concerning a zoning hearing board appointment that never received a vote.

That's because Carol Ritter's candidacy was pulled from consideration. The reason, Callahan said, was because Ritter was "strong-armed" into backing down. The perpetrators, Callahan said, were none other than colleagues Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt and Councilman J. William Reynolds.

Reynolds and Van Wirt each denied the allegations, though they acknowledged that they had questioned if she would recuse herself from certain decisions.

Callahan said their pressure was little more than a political witch hunt. He said the tactics employed – asserting that Ritter's acceptance of political contributions would render her unable to objectively assess matters in the best interest of Bethlehem – was bunk.

Initially during his speech, Callahan defended Ritter's character, saying she was "an excellent" public servant and that she was of the "highest integrity." But like a fighter working the body with a series of verbal jabs, Callahan quickly unleashed a blitzkrieg of oratory uppercuts. His crusade included direct questions to Reynolds about contributions he had received from political contributors. Why was it, he asked Reynolds, that this did not impede his objectivity, but the same could not be said for Ritter?

"I'd really like you to explain that to me," he said.

He alleged Van Wirt had called Ritter and "strong-armed" her. Callahan said the word "strong-armed" was Ritter's description of the event. Callahan advised Ritter to report the incident. He accused both of his colleagues of making phone calls "behind the scenes" instead of in a public setting.

Callahan then explained his campaign donor history and how it intertwined with Ritter's. The councilman said the majority of his contributions he received were from unions. He found it "insulting" that any of his colleagues would suggest his support of unions was a quid pro quo scenario. To illustrate the point, he pulled out his union card from early adulthood.

"I wasn't even a councilman until I was 50 years old," Callahan said.

He called the idea that he became a convert to organized labor only for political gain extremely insulting.

"I'll be union after I'm six feet under," Callahan said at one point.

Van Wirt and Reynolds denied they made any suggestions or threats to nix Ritter's appointment. Rather, they said they raised legitimate concerns about whether she should recuse herself from certain decisions. However, during most of Callahan's comments, both remained silent.

After further provocation by Callahan, Reynolds spoke. He told Callahan that he wasn't "going to play his game." He added that Callahan had alienated the majority of council members at one time or another to the point that "you have no professional relationship with them." He said that's why Callahan was so upset about "behind-the-scenes phone calls," because no one would engage in "behind-the-scenes phone calls" with him.

Callahan shot back that there was a time that he and Reynolds "were tight" until Reynolds proved to be untrustworthy. Callahan asserted that Reynolds had no character, but did not specifically note the cause of the discrepancy. Callahan also said that Reynolds was two-faced. To illustrate his point, he told a story about how Reynolds did everything he could to keep Van Wirt off the council. Callahan said now that it was expedient for him, he had changed his tune.

In total, the episode lasted about 42 minutes.

President Adam Waldron said the speech and tone of it "was not productive" and by the end of it, he heard enough from, and had enough of Councilman Bryan Callahan.

"I potty-trained two kids, so I think I'm a pretty patient person," Waldron said. "… I've run out of patience."

Callahan opted for a different perspective, saying it was good to get things out in the open. Whereas Van Wirt and Reynolds asserted Callahan was angry, Callahan said he was "passionate."

"I'm Irish," he said at one point.

Ritter ran for city council earlier this year. She was narrowly defeated in the Democratic primary.

Grace Crampsie Smith will be the next member of Bethlehem City Council after a 7-0 vote.

Crampsie Smith will replace former Councilman Shawn Martell, who resigned earlier this month. She will take the oath of office at the council's next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 3 and the term will run through Jan. 6, 2020.

During the council's Aug. 6 meeting, Waldron indicated that Crampsie Smith was the most "logical" option to replace Martell, considering that she had run in the Democratic primary this spring and almost certainly would have been elected to a term beginning in 2020. By appointing her essentially four months early, council would be acknowledging the will of the city's electorate.

In other business, the council forwarded a new ordinance prohibiting the consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages in any city park. Exceptions would be made for designated pavilions at Monocacy, Saucon and South Mountain parks. Permission could also be granted under the ordinance's "private events exception." That would include events held inside the Illick's Mill building, the Earl Schaffer Ice Rink and the Charles Brown Ice House. Finally the director of the facility could grant a "special occasion exception" to a what is termed a "qualified entry."

In other ordinances on first reading, the legislative body forwarded an amendment that requires a public hearing on the effectiveness of economic development incentives to take place no later than Oct. 31 each year. The "Annual FAIR Hearing,"  is designed to assess whether the city's existing economic development incentives should be modified, continued or repealed. The bill also changed the date information is given to a city council committee to March 31. Overall the changes were procedural and only changed the process to happen annually, as opposed to a yearly date as it currently written.

In other news, Mary Mulder was appointed to the city's fine arts commission.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies.

