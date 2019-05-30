Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Concern over synthetic chemicals that have been used since the 1930s is growing, as they show up more and more in our water supplies.
PFAS water contamination has become a real issue nationwide, with New Jersey suing DuPont and 3M for contaminated drinking water last week.
"They can be found in anything from food packaging to waterproofing, stain proofing materials," said Chuck Moesta, the global commercial director at Minerals Technologies Inc in Bethlehem.
The company has developed a new technology to remove PFAS, called Flouro-sorb.
"They grab a hold of these PFAS molecules," Moesta said, which can be added right to the water supply.
"They attach onto our product and then they can be disposed of safely," Moesta said.
Since PFAS doesn't break down, Flouro-sorb can also be put directly at the site of contamination before it even leaches into the water supply.
"It's based on a natural material that we mine out of the ground," Moesta said.
Since it's already approved by the NFS, Mineral Technologies is ready to start rolling this option out to cities across the country.
"We're really excited to see the state stepping in and really leading the way as the EPA continues to study this," Moesta said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
The company has developed a new technology to remove PFAS, called Flouro-sorb.Read More »
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window
- Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint
- Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Latest From The Newsroom
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Updated As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- Updated Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
- Updated Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Updated Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window