Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Concern over synthetic chemicals that have been used since the 1930s is growing, as they show up more and more in our water supplies.

PFAS water contamination has become a real issue nationwide, with New Jersey suing DuPont and 3M for contaminated drinking water last week.

"They can be found in anything from food packaging to waterproofing, stain proofing materials," said Chuck Moesta, the global commercial director at Minerals Technologies Inc in Bethlehem.

The company has developed a new technology to remove PFAS, called Flouro-sorb.

"They grab a hold of these PFAS molecules," Moesta said, which can be added right to the water supply.

"They attach onto our product and then they can be disposed of safely," Moesta said.

Since PFAS doesn't break down, Flouro-sorb can also be put directly at the site of contamination before it even leaches into the water supply.

"It's based on a natural material that we mine out of the ground," Moesta said.

Since it's already approved by the NFS, Mineral Technologies is ready to start rolling this option out to cities across the country.

"We're really excited to see the state stepping in and really leading the way as the EPA continues to study this," Moesta said.