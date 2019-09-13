Bethlehem cop becomes the 'hit' of the party

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - When a police officer shows up at a college party, it's typically not a good thing for students.

But at Lehigh University this past weekend, a Bethlehem police officer ended up being the hit of the party -- quite literally.

Social media video shows Bethlehem's rookie cop Ra'Von Burton knocking the ball out of the yard at a Lehigh house party.

"They needed help, they told me bottom of the 9th, bases loaded, two outs, and they needed a designated hitter," Burton told WFMZ's Julia Rose.

And he came in clutch.

"I was basically just being one of the college kids, I just graduated last year from Moravian," he said.

The 23-year-old was out patrolling when he drove by the game. Someone recorded the hit and it went viral, something Burton never expected.

"It looks good for our department and basically with the goal, which is what I see a lot of police officers trying to do, and that's bridge the gap between the community and the police department," he said.

Burton says he hopes it also shows people the human side of his work.

"Police aren't bad, I mean we're people at the end of the day, and we can be a person when we're on the job as well," he said.

Burton is no stranger to the sports spotlight. He was a standout on the football field during his time at Catasaqua High School.

But his new calling may be backyard baseball.

"They're calling me all-star and rookie of the year," Burton said. "A lot of the attention that it's gotten on social media, it has had my phone going like crazy but I'm just a regular guy."