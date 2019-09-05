Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing assault charges after stepping into an argument and allegedly slashing one of the people involved.

Allentown police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital Allentown about 1:30 a.m. July 2 for a report of a stabbing victim.

The victim told police that she had been in an argument with another woman, when Davon Harris stepped in between them, according to court records. He allegedly pulled out a black box cutter, slashed the victim's hand and drove away, according to records.

Police said the cut on her right hand required stitches. Court records do not indicate how Harris knows the victim or the other woman in the argument.

Authorities charged Harris, of West Frankford Street, with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 61-year-old Tuesday afternoon, setting bail at $30,000. Harris failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.