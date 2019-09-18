Bethlehem man convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to 27 years in prison

A Bethlehem man found guilty of drug dealing in the Lehigh Valley has been sentenced.

Jerome Duggan, 46, was sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and must pay a $2,500 fine.

Duggan was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack and marijuana, as well as conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

An investigation found Duggan was an active drug trafficker between March and May 2016, officials said.