Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case

He could serve up to 2 years in county jail

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - The defense attorney for a man accused of pulling a gun during a road rage incident last summer in Bethlehem said his client's poor physical health contributed to the confrontation.

Miguel A. Morales-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday in Northampton County Court to a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor count of drug possession in connection with the July 25, 2018, incident.

As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw all other charges. Defense attorney Phil Lauer told Northampton County Judge Samuel Murray that those negotiations also included a county prison term.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Pepper told the judge that he was originally looking for a county prison term of one to two years minus a day. Lauer said his client had already been in prison for more than 10 months, so he asked the judge to consider a time-served sentence.

Pepper told the judge he could accept such a sentence provided it included a lengthy probationary period. Murray agreed, sentencing Morales-Rodriguez to time served to up to two years minus two days in county prison followed by three years probation.

Bethlehem police were dispatched last July to the 900 block of Evans Street to investigate a report of a man pulling a handgun during an argument. Authorities said city surveillance cameras spotted the victims and alleged gunman and were able to give police a real-time description of where the suspect was headed.

The victims told police that the incident began as they drove south on the Fahy Bridge. They told authorities that Morales-Rodriguez’s car was drifting between lanes and nearly hit their vehicle. At the stop light at Third Street, the victims said they yelled at Morales-Rodriguez for driving erratically. They drove east on Third Street, and Morales-Rodriguez headed south on New Street.

After the victims parked in the 900 block of Evans Street and stepped out of the car, Morales-Rodriguez allegedly pulled alongside and blocked traffic, according to records. Everyone began arguing at which point Morales-Rodriguez allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the ceiling of his car and chambered a round.

Morales-Rodriguez reportedly stepped out of the car, pointed the gun and declared, “I don’t fight, I shoot,” prompting the victims to take cover behind a nearby parked car.

On Friday, Lauer acknowledged that Morales-Rodriguez was swerving in his car that day. He told the judge that his client got out of the car to apologize and that he only pulled the gun, when the other driver wouldn't stop coming at him.

Lauer said Morales-Rodriguez has a lengthy medical history that includes mental health issues along with two knee surgeries, a hip replacement and a back surgery. While he said his client needed to be held accountable for his actions, Lauer told the judge that Morales-Rodriguez was in a ”severely medically compromised" situation the day of the incident.

