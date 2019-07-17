Bethlehem mayor recalls SteelStacks climbing incident

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a bad situation that could have been much worse.

"It was a very tense 22 hours, there's no question about it," Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez said during Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting regarding this past Saturday's incident at SteelStacks.

The mayor, during his report to the council, recounted the incident Saturday where a man climbed roughly 280 feet to the top of an old Bethlehem Steel blast furnace. Donchez said he’s thankful for the several emergency agencies.

"I was on site for 10 hours that day," the mayor recalled. "I was just very impressed with the level of professionalism displayed."

Donchez said given this past Saturday's heat, negotiators had to "be rotated every two hours."

Eventually their efforts worked, as the man surrendered to police about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, nearly 22 hours after the incident began.

In other news, several South Side residents urged the council to stop a potential development by Liberty Property Management. The potential development would include 10 new row homes for graduate students from Lehigh University and other institutions. The proposed plan would raze four homes at 496-520 1st Terrace and replace them with town homes. Each of the proposed units would have five bedrooms.

Chris Long, a resident of the area, told the council that he is not "anti-development," but that Liberty's proposal is not appropriate for the area. He said it would increase already challenging parking issues. The speakers' consensus was the council should attempt to circumvent the project and support Donchez, who has already stated his opposition to it. Residents also told the council about college students who they maintain exhibit disconcerting and disorderly activity. The residents maintain they are compromising the neighborhood with such shenanigans.

In other business, the council approved changing the starting time of their next council meeting on Aug. 6 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The move was made to accommodate Musikfest.