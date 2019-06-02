Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More than 58,000 Americans -- including about 3,000 from Pennsylvania and 35 from Bethlehem -- made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1960-70s during the Vietnam War.

"It was earth shattering and moving for many of us to see our friends serving in action, to come back deceased," Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez said during his opening remarks.



Families, friends, and veterans, together mourned those Bethlehem soldiers, honoring them with a Memorial Dedication in front of city hall. One of the attendees, Phyllis Biro, says her brother, Richard, was killed in March of 1968, mere months after shipping off to Vietnam. "It's a real honor for the families," Biro explained.

She remembers that dreaded day when soldiers approached her house, as if it was yesterday. "I was home the day they came to the house, I heard the doorbell ring, looked out the window and I knew right away," Biro recalled, "It's emotional to me, I feel like it just happened all over again."



It's a similar story for Dawn Tobin, whose brother, Wayne, was killed in action when she was just 13-years-old."I cry just thinking about it," Tobin said. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss him and think about him."

American sacrifice had a lasting impression on one of the event's speakers, Vi K. Luu. As a young boy, he fled Saigon, along with his mother. Their only way out was the ocean. "There were so many boats banging up against each other, there were so many bodies floating that you could walk across the water, it was the color of crimson," Luu recalled. "There were people handing over their babies, trying to ask that we would take them on, one would take them on and the whole boat would sink."



When all hope seemed lost, the two were rescued by American soldiers. "So close to sinking, no water, no food, then you see this beautiful grey ship with a red white and blue flag flying in the front," Luu said.



Vi K. Luu, now a veteran himself, presented Gold Star families at the memorial with a handcrafted flute made from Vietnamese Bamboo, engraved with those 35 names.. "Most of you guys who have come across bamboo in vietnam, negative stuff, but I like to take the negative and make it into a positive," Luu explained.

The flute also has a quote engraved on it, reading, "God knows how I miss you, no one can take your place, sometimes I wonder who you'd be today," adding, "… gone from our sight, but not from our hearts, Bethlehem Pennsylvania, June 1, 2019."