Bethlehem museum to hold another steam engine demonstration on Father's Day

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you're looking for something cool to do with dad on Father's Day, we may have the answer.

The National Museum of Industrial History has scheduled another demonstration of its restored, 105-year-old steam engine on Father's Day, complete with an admission deal for dads.

The presentations are set for June 16th at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., and admission is half off for all dads.

The Bethlehem museum debuted its centerpiece 115-ton Corliss water pumping engine last weekend.

"The public unveiling of the operating was such a success that we decided to host a follow-up demonstration for those that couldn't make the first weekend," said Kara Mohsinger, president and CEO of the NMIH.

The museum had been working on the pump restoration project for more than a decade. It was part of the original plan for the museum and crews had to reinforce the floor to make sure the behemoth had a steady perch front and center in the former Bethlehem Steel plant building.

After the Father's Day demonstrations, the museum plans to run the engine quarterly as well as during special events.

Admission to the museum is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors/students/veterans, $9 for youth 7-17 and free for kids 6 and under. The museum is offering half off to all dads on Father's Day, with another youth or adult admission. The steam engine demonstration is included in admission.

