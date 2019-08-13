Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 38 people were arrested at Musikfest in 2019, the Bethlehem Police Department said in a news release.

26 of the arrests were for public drunkenness. People were also arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.

20 of those arrested were from out of town, while 18 of those arrested were Bethlehem residents.

1.2 million people attended the 11-day festival.

The average number of arrests per year over the past 16 years of Musikfest is 45. 36 people were arrested in 2017, while police made 20 arrests in 2018.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to other incidents in Musikfest, including lost children and adults, minor arguments and medical calls.