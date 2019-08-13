Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 38 people were arrested at Musikfest in 2019, the Bethlehem Police Department said in a news release.
26 of the arrests were for public drunkenness. People were also arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.
20 of those arrested were from out of town, while 18 of those arrested were Bethlehem residents.
1.2 million people attended the 11-day festival.
The average number of arrests per year over the past 16 years of Musikfest is 45. 36 people were arrested in 2017, while police made 20 arrests in 2018.
Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to other incidents in Musikfest, including lost children and adults, minor arguments and medical calls.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
26 of the arrests were for public drunkenness.Read More »
- Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- NCC holds weeklong intensive guitar-building class
- Teen charged in shooting behind Emmaus elementary school
- 69 WFMZ-TV nominated for 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Updated Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Updated Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire
- Updated Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- Updated Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
- 58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- US appeals court hands truckers defeat in turnpike toll suit
- Kutztown University: New website improves user experience