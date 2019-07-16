Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
Authorities evacuated two other homes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emergency personnel in Bethlehem needed to evacuate two homes last weekend after a man allegedly filled his house with gas and threatened to blow himself up.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Goepp Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a suicidal man. A caller told police that she had been on the phone with Michael Layton, when he told her that he had turned on “all the gas” in house and was going to “blow it up,” according to court records.
The 26-year-old reportedly said that the fumes had started getting to him, and the caller told police that he stopped responding on the phone.
When police initially arrived at the house, Layton did not respond. When he did answer the door, officers were immediately greeted by a strong odor of gas. Two police officers needed to retrieve a lethargic Layton from inside the house and were affected by the natural gas, according to records.
Officers and firefighters evacuated two houses to either side of Layton’s home, and the fire department ventilated the three homes. Fire officials and representatives from UGI said they could not locate the exact source of the gas although UGI said the gas stove was the likely source.
Authorities charged Layton with a felony count of risking catastrophe and four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. A Northampton County district judge signed an arrest warrant for Layton, but he has yet to be arraigned on the charges as of Tuesday afternoon.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
Authorities evacuated two other homes and ventilated them of natural gasRead More »
- Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
- Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens
- 'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years
- Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges
- Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man
- Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
- Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
- Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns
- Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed
- Updated Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Updated Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE
- Updated Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial