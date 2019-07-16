Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emergency personnel in Bethlehem needed to evacuate two homes last weekend after a man allegedly filled his house with gas and threatened to blow himself up.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Goepp Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a suicidal man. A caller told police that she had been on the phone with Michael Layton, when he told her that he had turned on “all the gas” in house and was going to “blow it up,” according to court records.

The 26-year-old reportedly said that the fumes had started getting to him, and the caller told police that he stopped responding on the phone.

When police initially arrived at the house, Layton did not respond. When he did answer the door, officers were immediately greeted by a strong odor of gas. Two police officers needed to retrieve a lethargic Layton from inside the house and were affected by the natural gas, according to records.

Officers and firefighters evacuated two houses to either side of Layton’s home, and the fire department ventilated the three homes. Fire officials and representatives from UGI said they could not locate the exact source of the gas although UGI said the gas stove was the likely source.

Authorities charged Layton with a felony count of risking catastrophe and four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. A Northampton County district judge signed an arrest warrant for Layton, but he has yet to be arraigned on the charges as of Tuesday afternoon.