Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police honored a fallen officer who they say they will never forget.

A young Officer Phillip Fahy left for work on August 29, 1969. He was a patrolman with the Bethlehem Police Department.

He was 26, a Vietnam veteran and had been with the department only a few years.

He and his partner, Officer Merle Getz, were trying to pull over 31-year-old Bebley Wells on Williams Street when Wells shot Fahy in the chest with a shotgun, killing him.

Wells was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. That's where he died in 2004.

It took nearly 40 years for Officer Fahy to receive the medal of honor.

His wife, who had been pregnant with their daughter when he died, said they'd only been married about a year.

Getz passed away last year.

Now, 50 years to the day after Officer Fahy was killed, his fellow police officers lined that Bethlehem bridge named after him, to honor and remember their fallen brother in blue.

On BPD's Facebook page, people said they still remember that day Fahy died - where they were, what they were doing - and called this 50th anniversary "A great tribute for honoring a fallen hero."

Others pointed out that these officers' still risk their lives every day.

Those same Bethlehem officers who do just that, will wear a drape over their badges until Sunday, in memory of Officer Fahy.

Bridging together generations of service, and sacrifice. Officers of the present, recognizing the heroes of the past.