Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After the recent mass shootings in Ohio, Texas, and California, police in the Lehigh Valley aren't taking any chances.

You may have noticed the security at MusikFest in Bethlehem.

Officers are making an effort to be more engaged with the crowd. That's really the big push this year, to make sure Bethlehem Police officers are more visible than ever before.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said it's a way to keep officers vigilant and make festival goers more comfortable on the heels of the recent mass shootings across the country.

"On an average night we have 50 to 70 officers out working overtime at Musikfest," DiLuzio said.

Those 50 to 70 officers are standard.

"Every Musikfest we tend to tweak our security plans, this year a lot of the officers are more mobile, walking instead of being stationary," DiLuzio said.

Bethlehem Police work year-round with ArtsQuest to make sure security plans and protocols are up to date.

DiLuzio says unfortunately the recent mass shootings have forced his team to adjust the plans.

"We look at that briefing, we analyze what they do at that festival and what we do here, how can we create a safer environment here," he said.

"We do have active shooter training throughout the year for all of our staff, all of our volunteers," Kassie Hilgert with ArtsQuest said.

As always, police and event coordinators say if you see something, say something, a true team effort to keep Musikfest as safe as possible.