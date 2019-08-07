Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After the recent mass shootings in Ohio, Texas, and California, police in the Lehigh Valley aren't taking any chances.
You may have noticed the security at MusikFest in Bethlehem.
Officers are making an effort to be more engaged with the crowd. That's really the big push this year, to make sure Bethlehem Police officers are more visible than ever before.
Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said it's a way to keep officers vigilant and make festival goers more comfortable on the heels of the recent mass shootings across the country.
"On an average night we have 50 to 70 officers out working overtime at Musikfest," DiLuzio said.
Those 50 to 70 officers are standard.
"Every Musikfest we tend to tweak our security plans, this year a lot of the officers are more mobile, walking instead of being stationary," DiLuzio said.
Bethlehem Police work year-round with ArtsQuest to make sure security plans and protocols are up to date.
DiLuzio says unfortunately the recent mass shootings have forced his team to adjust the plans.
"We look at that briefing, we analyze what they do at that festival and what we do here, how can we create a safer environment here," he said.
"We do have active shooter training throughout the year for all of our staff, all of our volunteers," Kassie Hilgert with ArtsQuest said.
As always, police and event coordinators say if you see something, say something, a true team effort to keep Musikfest as safe as possible.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
The Easton Planning Commission approved plans for the $15 million Commodore development on Northampton Street after some sparring with developer Garett Vassel over a grant to provide one subsidized apartment Wednesday.Read More »
- Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
- Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- 60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods
- Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence