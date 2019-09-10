Bethlehem police: Man assaults woman at cemetery
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are asking for the public's help in its investigation of an assault they said happened at a cemetery in the city.
The assault happened on Aug. 31 around 10 a.m. in the Nisky Hill Cemetery at the 200 block of East Church Street in Bethlehem, police said.
Police said a white man believed to be in his 30's assaulted a woman who had been paying respects to a loved one.
The man is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, police said. He was clean-shaven and wearing light-colored pants, possibly a long-sleeve T-shirt and a flat-brimmed white baseball-style cap, police said.
Police are asking anybody with information or anyone who thinks they may also have been victimized by the same man to call Detective Molony of the Bethlehem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-865-7187.
Callers with information about the suspect may remain anonymous.
