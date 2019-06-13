Bethlehem police: Watch for package deliveries to vacant homes, it could be fraud
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are asking for the public's help in stopping credit card fraud.
The department said Thursday they've investigated several recent cases in which criminals use stolen credit card information to buy things online, then have them delivered to vacant properties or homes listed for sale.
Once the package is delivered, someone comes by in a car or by foot and takes the package, police said.
Police are asking residents who live near a vacant or for sale home to watch for deliveries and report any suspicious behavior.
Anyone with information should call police at 610-997-7684. Callers can remain anonymous.
