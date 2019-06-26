Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police seized drugs and $900 in cash, Bethlehem Police said.

The Bethlehem Police Special Operations Unit along with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 424 Carlton Ave St. in Bethlehem.

Claritza Benitez was taken into custody. Around 150 bags of heroin, over 100 grams of marijuana, and $900 in cash were seized from her residence, police said.

The value of the drugs could have been up to $3,000, police said.

Benitez is charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.