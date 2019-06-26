Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police seized drugs and $900 in cash, Bethlehem Police said.
The Bethlehem Police Special Operations Unit along with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 424 Carlton Ave St. in Bethlehem.
Claritza Benitez was taken into custody. Around 150 bags of heroin, over 100 grams of marijuana, and $900 in cash were seized from her residence, police said.
The value of the drugs could have been up to $3,000, police said.
Benitez is charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuriesRead More »
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- 3 displaced after Allentown fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Updated Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- Updated Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
- Playing with your kids: Do dads know best?
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide