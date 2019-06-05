Bethlehem ponders higher costs for Memorial Pool

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council postponed a vote on transferring funds as the city administration sought to cover last-minute increased expenses on the renovation of Memorial Pool on Tuesday night.

The city's department of public works sought to transfer $700,000 to the Memorial Pool Complex renovations fund from various city accounts after bids for the project came in higher than projected.

Michael Alkhal, the city's director of public works, said during questions from council members they "encouraged as many bids as possible," but received only three. The reason?

"Likely due to strong current construction activity, which of course results in less competitive bids," he said.

The qualified low bid for all work, including the pool complex's general construction, electrical, plumbing and HVAC came in at under $4.7 million, Alkhal wrote in a memo May 31 to the city's business administrator, Eric Evans.

"There is currently $4,140,000 in the budget available for construction, resulting in a shortage of $513,857," Alkhal wrote. "Also, with a project of this magnitude, it would be prudent to encumber some additional funds to cover any potential change orders to the work that may arise during construction."

The project is scheduled to be completed in early June 2020 with a 10-month realistic work schedule. Given this, the request for a transfer of funds to cover the shortage became an urgent matter and prompted its last-minute inclusion on the council's Tuesday night agenda.

Councilman J. William Reynolds indicated he was totally behind the construction of a new Memorial Pool, but was "concerned and not confident" that the pool would even be ready by June 2020.

"You don't want to rush a pool," he said. "… Frankly there is a lot of uncertainty."

Instead of forwarding the bill to a committee meeting and second and final vote June 18, Reynolds made a motion to postpone the bill's first meeting to that same date, moving a second and final passage to July 2.

"We are already behind schedule and over budget," President Adam Waldron said. "… It does give me pause."

Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said it gave her a feeling of unease. She said she wants data from the administration about what effects pulling the funds from other budget items would have on those areas now and in the immediate future.

Mayor Robert Donchez said that if the pool was not able to be completed by its target open date of June 2020 and it wasn't open "until around Labor Day for a week or two," so be it.

"It has to be done right," the mayor said.