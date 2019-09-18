Bethlehem restaurant mixes traditional Mexican cuisine with other cultures
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The grill has been hot and cooking since 2015 at Aqui Es, a taste of Mexico tacos restaurant in Bethlehem.
Restaurant partners Daniel Flores and Juan Sosa worked in other kitchens in the area, until one day "I tell my partner, I said listen why can't we do tacos, maybe we can do it good," said Daniel Flores, co-owner of Aqui Es.
Good is an understatement for the popular restaurant that mixes traditional Mexican cuisine with other cultures.
The tacos are hands down the Signature Dish of Aqui Es. In fact, in 2017 the restaurant was voted the third best taco spot in the nation by Business Insider magazine.
Flores and Sosa say it's all about keeping the quality high and making everything to order.
The shrimp taco helped win the honor, and that's what sets Aqui Es apart from the rest.
Don't fall in love with just tacos. The owners encourage you to try the specials, dinner items, and the jumbo burrito if you dare. It is a massive burrito weighing in at 48 ounces of meat, cheese, rice beans, wrapped in two tortillas.
They also serve surf and turf with 12-ounce Delmonico steak, shrimp, and seasoned reduction sauce.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
As a result of a police department restructuring conducted earlier this year, four South Whitehall police officers were officially promoted to the rank of sergeant to serve in their respective platoons at Wednesday's township...Read More »
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site
- Developer proposes 2 office buildings in Lower Saucon
- Vehicle crashes over embankment in Lower Macungie Township
- Bethlehem restaurant mixes traditional Mexican cuisine with other cultures
- 'Principal residency' program aims to train future principals through real-life experience
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
Latest From The Newsroom
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
- Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
- Ahead of City Park event, Reading WWII vet recalls service
- DA: Man charged in shooting death of woman in Allentown
- Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County
- Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall
- South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site