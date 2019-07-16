Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem is working with PennDOT to make sure drivers and pedestrians can share the streets safely.
Bethlehem police and members of the city's Health Department and Lehigh Valley Health Network were at 12th Avenue and Broad Street Tuesday.
They showed how people can safely cross the street as part of a pedestrian enforcement program.
In Pennsylvania drivers must stop for anyone in a crosswalk or risk paying a fine of up to $190.
