Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase

MGN

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Authorities allege a Bethlehem teen stole a car and led police on an early-morning chase through Fountain Hill.

Carey W. Skyers, of North Atlantic Street, faces theft and fleeing and eluding charges after the 17-year-old allegedly tried to out drive and out run police shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the car's owner heard a car door close and saw her headlights shining through the window of her Jeter Avenue home just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to court records. She looked out the window long enough to see her black Nissan Altima driving away.

A Fountain Hill police officer spotted the stolen car about 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue. When he turned on his overhead lights, the driver sped east on Delaware Avenue and turned right onto North Hoffert Street, where the car began to stop.

But after a few seconds, the driver allegedly sped away, running several stop signs and driving more than 70 mph through a residential area posted 25 mph, according to records.

Police said the car was dumped at Dakotah and Cherokee streets. Police chased the driver, later identified as Skyers, and arrested him in a backyard in the 400 block of Pawnee Street. Court records indicate there was more than one person in the car, but it's not clear whether anyone else is facing charges.

Authorities charged Skyers with single felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the teen Thursday, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office charged Skyers as an adult. In Northampton County, he is currently awaiting sentencing in two cases on felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding along with single misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.