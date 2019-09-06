Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
17-year-old tried to out drive, out run officers
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Authorities allege a Bethlehem teen stole a car and led police on an early-morning chase through Fountain Hill.
Carey W. Skyers, of North Atlantic Street, faces theft and fleeing and eluding charges after the 17-year-old allegedly tried to out drive and out run police shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the car's owner heard a car door close and saw her headlights shining through the window of her Jeter Avenue home just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to court records. She looked out the window long enough to see her black Nissan Altima driving away.
A Fountain Hill police officer spotted the stolen car about 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue. When he turned on his overhead lights, the driver sped east on Delaware Avenue and turned right onto North Hoffert Street, where the car began to stop.
But after a few seconds, the driver allegedly sped away, running several stop signs and driving more than 70 mph through a residential area posted 25 mph, according to records.
Police said the car was dumped at Dakotah and Cherokee streets. Police chased the driver, later identified as Skyers, and arrested him in a backyard in the 400 block of Pawnee Street. Court records indicate there was more than one person in the car, but it's not clear whether anyone else is facing charges.
Authorities charged Skyers with single felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned the teen Thursday, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.
The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office charged Skyers as an adult. In Northampton County, he is currently awaiting sentencing in two cases on felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding along with single misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
Easton police said the suspect broke into a beer store and a discount storeRead More »
- Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
- Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase
- Northampton County Council reverses resolution, will give retroactive pay
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- Updated 5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Updated Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
- Updated Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts