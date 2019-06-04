Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'

By:
  • Jeff Ward

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:03 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - One of the nastiest intersections in Northampton County may be straightened out in a few years.

The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved traffic studies for the intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue on Monday night, in hopes of converting the misaligned roads into a standard four-way intersection with a traffic light.

Southbound drivers on Farmersville Road have to make a left turn at a stop sign to proceed onto Freemansburg Avenue, then go about 150 feet before turning right to get back onto Farmersville. The misalignment leads to traffic backups on Freemansburg Avenue, a busy commuter route, and dangerous hurried turns from Farmersville Road to go east.

Brian Dillman of The Pidcock Company engineering firm said studies, planning and land acquisition may take 12 to 24 months before construction could begin to fix the offset intersection. He declined to estimate a price for the project. Land to the northeast of the intersection is owned by the Bethlehem Area School District.

Fees from development in the township could pay for some of the work. Land acquisition would be done "amicably if possible," Dillman told the board. He said traffic studies will begin immediately.

"I have been fighting for this for over 10 years," Michael Hudak, president of the board, said of the road improvement.

"It's one of the worst intersections in the township," Commissioner John Merhottein said.

In other business, the commissioners heard a plea from Mark Bogansky and John Bloshinski of 3522 Driftwood Place to stop a neighbor's bamboo from invading their property. An earlier complaint was not acted on sufficiently, Bogansky said.

"What we have now is a total infestation," Bogansky said, as Bloshinksi held up a long bamboo root plucked from their yard.

Solicitor James Broughal said the neighbor has been cited. Broughal said the neighbor has 20 days to act before the township takes other steps to enforce its ordinance requiring barriers around bamboo plantings.

The commissioners approved two applications for Northampton County Hotel Tax grants, one for $9,000 for open houses at the Housenick Estate mansion, and another for $10,000 for next year's Community Days celebration. The county taxes hotel stays and gives the proceeds to projects that promote tourism.

Commissioner John Gallagher raised two environmental issues that the board did not act upon. He said the township should create an environmental advisory commission, as many nearby municipalities have.

"We're way behind on this," Gallagher said, adding that there would be no cost to the township beyond some office supplies.

Hudak said the idea is worth considering, but expressed concern about adding another layer to government.

Merhottein also noted that a commission might create additional obligations.

Hudak said other townships will be consulted to determine if the commissions are worth having.

"Nothing is no cost," he said.

Gallagher also suggested a policy that the township consider purchasing electric or hybrid non-emergency vehicles in the future.

Hudak said such purchases should be considered, but there is no need for a policy and the township has no charging stations in place.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:06 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 14°
  • 47%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
69 News

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
MGN

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub

'Take a Hike'

'Take a Hike'

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
69 News

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case
iStock/junial

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
69 News

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
69 News

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer
MGN

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut

Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations
69 News

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations

Hail hammers Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents
69 News

Hail hammers Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents

Emeril Lagasse will give cooking demonstration at Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival

Emeril Lagasse will give cooking demonstration at Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival

Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A

Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A

Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer

Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer

New PPL Plaza owners detail plans for property improvements

New PPL Plaza owners detail plans for property improvements

PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley
Bob

PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley

Police: Man crawls through window, assaults woman

Police: Man crawls through window, assaults woman

Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase

Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
69 News

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
69 News

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County