Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - One of the nastiest intersections in Northampton County may be straightened out in a few years.

The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners approved traffic studies for the intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue on Monday night, in hopes of converting the misaligned roads into a standard four-way intersection with a traffic light.

Southbound drivers on Farmersville Road have to make a left turn at a stop sign to proceed onto Freemansburg Avenue, then go about 150 feet before turning right to get back onto Farmersville. The misalignment leads to traffic backups on Freemansburg Avenue, a busy commuter route, and dangerous hurried turns from Farmersville Road to go east.

Brian Dillman of The Pidcock Company engineering firm said studies, planning and land acquisition may take 12 to 24 months before construction could begin to fix the offset intersection. He declined to estimate a price for the project. Land to the northeast of the intersection is owned by the Bethlehem Area School District.

Fees from development in the township could pay for some of the work. Land acquisition would be done "amicably if possible," Dillman told the board. He said traffic studies will begin immediately.

"I have been fighting for this for over 10 years," Michael Hudak, president of the board, said of the road improvement.

"It's one of the worst intersections in the township," Commissioner John Merhottein said.

In other business, the commissioners heard a plea from Mark Bogansky and John Bloshinski of 3522 Driftwood Place to stop a neighbor's bamboo from invading their property. An earlier complaint was not acted on sufficiently, Bogansky said.

"What we have now is a total infestation," Bogansky said, as Bloshinksi held up a long bamboo root plucked from their yard.

Solicitor James Broughal said the neighbor has been cited. Broughal said the neighbor has 20 days to act before the township takes other steps to enforce its ordinance requiring barriers around bamboo plantings.

The commissioners approved two applications for Northampton County Hotel Tax grants, one for $9,000 for open houses at the Housenick Estate mansion, and another for $10,000 for next year's Community Days celebration. The county taxes hotel stays and gives the proceeds to projects that promote tourism.

Commissioner John Gallagher raised two environmental issues that the board did not act upon. He said the township should create an environmental advisory commission, as many nearby municipalities have.

"We're way behind on this," Gallagher said, adding that there would be no cost to the township beyond some office supplies.

Hudak said the idea is worth considering, but expressed concern about adding another layer to government.

Merhottein also noted that a commission might create additional obligations.

Hudak said other townships will be consulted to determine if the commissions are worth having.

"Nothing is no cost," he said.

Gallagher also suggested a policy that the township consider purchasing electric or hybrid non-emergency vehicles in the future.

Hudak said such purchases should be considered, but there is no need for a policy and the township has no charging stations in place.