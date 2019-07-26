Bethlehem Township police warn residents about common scam involving Social Security
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police were able to prevent a man from sending $25,000 to a carrier in New Jersey, saying he had been a victim of a common scam involving Social Security.
The man, who was from the City of Bethlehem, had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, Bethlehem Township police said in a news release.
The caller said the man's Social Security number had been compromised. The caller said the man's bank accounts would be seized and his wages garnished unless he opened an account with the IRS.
The man then got a call from a spoofed telephone number which indicated the caller was the city of Bethlehem Police Department.
The man withdrew $25,000 from his bank. He was instructed to overnight the cash through a carrier to another carrier in Parlin, New Jersey.
A Bethlehem Township parcel delivery service employee found it odd the victim was overnighting cash and contacted the Bethlehem Township Police Department.
Police told the carrier not to ship the package. Police contacted the victim and told him he had been the victim of a common scam.
The man was able to get his money back.
Bethlehem Township police said neither the IRS nor any other government entity will ask anyone to overnight cash through any shipping company.
The government will not ask for payment in gift cards, iTunes cards, Green Money cards or anything similar.
For information you can visit the IRS website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Coroner called to Bangor quarry
Fire, police and EMS crews were at a quarry behind the CVS on North Main Street in Bangor, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins
- Palmer man returned to Pa. for arraignment in wife's killing
- Suspect denied bail after second weapons arrest in five months
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks