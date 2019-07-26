Bethlehem Township police warn residents about common scam involving Social Security

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police were able to prevent a man from sending $25,000 to a carrier in New Jersey, saying he had been a victim of a common scam involving Social Security.

The man, who was from the City of Bethlehem, had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, Bethlehem Township police said in a news release.

The caller said the man's Social Security number had been compromised. The caller said the man's bank accounts would be seized and his wages garnished unless he opened an account with the IRS.

The man then got a call from a spoofed telephone number which indicated the caller was the city of Bethlehem Police Department.

The man withdrew $25,000 from his bank. He was instructed to overnight the cash through a carrier to another carrier in Parlin, New Jersey.

A Bethlehem Township parcel delivery service employee found it odd the victim was overnighting cash and contacted the Bethlehem Township Police Department.

Police told the carrier not to ship the package. Police contacted the victim and told him he had been the victim of a common scam.

The man was able to get his money back.

Bethlehem Township police said neither the IRS nor any other government entity will ask anyone to overnight cash through any shipping company.

The government will not ask for payment in gift cards, iTunes cards, Green Money cards or anything similar.

For information you can visit the IRS website.